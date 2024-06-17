Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Raises Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,582 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up 1.1% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after buying an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in EOG Resources by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $598,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,727 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 863.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after purchasing an additional 985,884 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $443,088,000 after buying an additional 460,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $118.24 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.34 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.