SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,346,000 after buying an additional 53,441 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 613,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,226,000 after purchasing an additional 147,717 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 67,520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $95.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.16, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $98.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.54.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares in the company, valued at $69,605,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 368,607 shares of company stock worth $31,477,358 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.