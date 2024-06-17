Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 280 ($3.57) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRST. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.02) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 250.40 ($3.19) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16. The stock has a market cap of £643.33 million, a PE ratio of 3,565.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 211.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 209.90. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 152.70 ($1.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 255 ($3.25).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is currently 24,285.71%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

