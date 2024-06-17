SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Amgen by 48.5% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $203,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $20,629,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,913,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.85.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $298.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.44 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

