SageView Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,874,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM opened at $194.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.31.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.