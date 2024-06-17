SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New $3.21 Million Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 124,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA TJUL opened at $26.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $26.77.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.