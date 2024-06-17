SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 39,438 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 388.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,438 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day moving average is $77.02. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

