SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 39,438 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 388.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,438 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day moving average is $77.02. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
