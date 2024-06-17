SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,279 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.60% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAPR. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $956,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000.

Shares of PAPR opened at $34.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $982.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

