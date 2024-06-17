SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 123,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 2.94% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJAN. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BJAN opened at $44.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $272.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

