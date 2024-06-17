SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,036,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $78.08 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $82.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.38.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

