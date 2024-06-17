SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $562,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $216.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

