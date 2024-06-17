SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New $6.26 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 175,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 4.81% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 14.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS:BJUN opened at $38.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.