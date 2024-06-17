Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,621,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,666 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $55,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,656,000 after acquiring an additional 409,908 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 24,849 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 216.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 124,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $35.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $36.82.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

