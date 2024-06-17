SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774,714 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 126,512 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $65,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 544.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in SouthState by 50.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SouthState by 8,346.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $71.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.71. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $87.77.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. SouthState had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SSB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SSB

Insider Activity

In other SouthState news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.