Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 22,442 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $260,776.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,694.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp purchased 1,828,009 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $17,439,205.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,973,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at $142,844,203.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,830,779 shares of company stock worth $28,501,849.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vestis

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vestis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Price Performance

NYSE VSTS opened at $11.70 on Monday. Vestis has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.54 million. Vestis’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vestis will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSTS. William Blair began coverage on Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic cut Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Further Reading

