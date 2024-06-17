LimeWire Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.01 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, LimeWire has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. LimeWire has a total market capitalization of $105.98 million and $5.01 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LimeWire token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LimeWire

LimeWire’s genesis date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 679,711,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,575,388 tokens. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 679,711,935 with 287,575,388.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.38006142 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $5,464,984.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

