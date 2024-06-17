Maiar DEX 1-Day Volume Reaches $213,753.13 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $17.66 million and $213,753.13 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009694 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,604.30 or 1.00053037 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012742 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005085 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00087777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000424 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $210,317.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.