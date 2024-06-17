NXM Price Hits $57.03 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009694 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,604.30 or 1.00053037 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012742 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005085 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00087777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.