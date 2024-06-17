Shentu (CTK) Market Cap Reaches $105.75 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Shentu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001193 BTC on major exchanges. Shentu has a market cap of $105.75 million and $11.41 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shentu has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Shentu

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 135,196,373 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

