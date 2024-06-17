Polymesh (POLYX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $40.68 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 17th. During the last week, Polymesh has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $190.32 million and $40.68 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,060,603,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,060,335,266.753618 with 853,991,160.057556 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.39675224 USD and is down -5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $29,101,954.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

