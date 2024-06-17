Acala Token (ACA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.23 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for $0.0773 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Acala Token has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $78.99 million and $2.23 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009694 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,604.30 or 1.00053037 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012742 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005085 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00087777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Acala Token

ACA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.08024512 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,223,027.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

