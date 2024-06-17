3,992 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Gerber LLC

Gerber LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,499,000 after acquiring an additional 40,084 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $182.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.90. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $184.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

