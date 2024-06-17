Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.3% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 198,054 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 93,008 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 46,183 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,195,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,384,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,330 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.68 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.97 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

