Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $275.14 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.