Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.22% of Terreno Realty worth $12,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 337.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Terreno Realty Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $57.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $66.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.56 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Stories

