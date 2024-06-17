Richardson Financial Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $103.86 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.56.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

