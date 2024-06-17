Congress Asset Management Co. MA Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 137,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,942,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $65.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.13. The company has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

