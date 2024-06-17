Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.30 Million in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,779,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $52.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.63. The company has a market capitalization of $779.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $48.58 and a 12 month high of $54.72.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

