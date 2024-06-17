Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 80,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALKS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter worth approximately $700,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 11.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 192,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 19,911 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Alkermes by 6.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Alkermes by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $33.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

Get Our Latest Report on ALKS

Alkermes Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.