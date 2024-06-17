Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.86 Million Position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 149,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 64.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 382.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 138,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 109,599 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 45.7% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.1% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:BGR opened at $12.57 on Monday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $13.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

