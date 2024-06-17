Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Sells 98 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,788,000 after purchasing an additional 88,472 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,977,000 after acquiring an additional 76,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,491,000 after acquiring an additional 372,791 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,026 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,582,000 after buying an additional 352,841 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $104.68 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.33. The company has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

