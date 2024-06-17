Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 126.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,713,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,640,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VV stock opened at $249.26 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $249.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.60 and a 200 day moving average of $230.34.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

