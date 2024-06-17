Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys 5,667 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $33.41 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

