Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

CIBR stock opened at $54.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.04.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.