Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Lowered by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $59.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.05. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.66.

Read Our Latest Analysis on C

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.