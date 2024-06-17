Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 163,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KVHI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 50.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KVH Industries by 235.0% during the third quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 331,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 232,642 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in KVH Industries by 15.9% during the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 98,032 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in KVH Industries by 83.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KVH Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

KVH Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of KVH Industries stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 14.54%.

About KVH Industries

(Free Report)

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.