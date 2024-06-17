Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 13,853 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,613,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,186,000 after purchasing an additional 787,113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,989,000 after acquiring an additional 548,650 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,517,000. GTS Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,284.1% during the third quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 406,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after acquiring an additional 377,152 shares during the period. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,004,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.09 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

