Wellington Management Group LLP Has $6.46 Billion Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,998,161 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.2% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,460,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Danaher by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Danaher by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in Danaher by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 37,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $254.85 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $269.11. The company has a market capitalization of $188.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.29.

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

