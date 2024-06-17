16,479 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE) Purchased by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMDE. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:FMDE opened at $29.27 on Monday. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60.

About Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

