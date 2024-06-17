Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 59,858 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 21.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,085 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 74.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,730,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,365,000 after buying an additional 2,442,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,511,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $61,245,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cameco by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,422,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,558,000 after acquiring an additional 869,404 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

CCJ stock opened at $51.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.08 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

