Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $127.73 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.86 and a 200-day moving average of $126.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.