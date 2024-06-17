Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,330 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $663,000. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitford Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,241,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $123.17 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $107.63 and a 1-year high of $137.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.72.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

