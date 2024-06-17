Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys 784 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $372.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $373.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

