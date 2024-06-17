Richardson Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $229.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.89 and its 200-day moving average is $224.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

