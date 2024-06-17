Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $7.02 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,524,000 after purchasing an additional 835,933 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,361,000 after buying an additional 3,232,628 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,661 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,155,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,520,000 after acquiring an additional 589,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,947,000 after acquiring an additional 803,988 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $108.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.