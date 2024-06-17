Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $6.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.6% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 321,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 28,952 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,523,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $33,504,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 125.1% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $58.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $57.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

