Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Invests $5.12 Million in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 84,135 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of STNG stock opened at $75.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average of $69.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.20. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $83.33.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $389.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.46 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 42.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 14.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.17.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

