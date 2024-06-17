iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,165 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 2.1% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $21,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121,364 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,449,000 after acquiring an additional 463,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,414,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,304,000 after purchasing an additional 505,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $44.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.05. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

