Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $498.98 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $500.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $477.95 and its 200 day moving average is $461.01. The company has a market capitalization of $452.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

