Richardson Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 715 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 715 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 3,463.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $114.09 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.53.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.07.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

